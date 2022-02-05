Emery School District Names Spelling Bee Champions

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School District spelling bee was hosted on Thursday in the Little Theatre at Emery High. Class winners from fourth through eighth grades at each school were invited to compete.

The winners included champion Jade Weyant, a seventh grade student from Canyon View Middle School; second place Jaivery Pitchforth, a fifth grade student at Ferron Elementary; and third place Azure Eden, a sixth grade student at Canyon View Middle School.

These three winners will next compete on March 10 at Green River High School in the region spelling bee against the top three spellers from the Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan districts as well as Pinnacle Canyon Academy. The winner at the region spelling bee will qualify to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC in May-June.