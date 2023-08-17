Panthers Battle Panquitch *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle baseball team had a tough matchup against Panquitch, the 2022 state runner ups, on Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers were ready to play on their home turf, welcoming fans for an afternoon of baseball.

The Bobcats came racing out of the gates with five runs in the opening inning. Pinnacle answered back by plating two runs in the bottom of the first. The offensive prowess of Panquitch was on full display in the second inning as the team plated eight runs to go up 13-2.

Pinnacle was not deterred and added another run in the bottom of the second to narrow the deficit. Unfortunately, the Bobcats went on a run while keeping the Panthers scoreless for the remainder of the game to take the 19-3 win.

Carlos Alcon, Joey Howell and Bryson Shumway all recorded a hit in the game for the Panthers while Shumway added an RBI to his stat sheet. The trio of Alcon, Howell and Shumway also shared the responsibility on the mound.

Pinnacle (1-4, 0-3 Region 1A South) will now set its sights on the matchup against Wendover (1-3, 1-1 1A North) on Monday.