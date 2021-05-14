Emery Soccer Advance in State Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans edged out a win in the quarterfinals of the 3A soccer tournament on Wednesday. The win pushes #13 Emery into the semifinal round scheduled for May 17.

Emery had a bye in the opening round of the tournament. This advanced the team to a matchup against region foe #4 Grand on May 5. The Spartans took a narrow 1-0 win to advance.

Then, on Wednesday, Emery faced #12 Richfield in the quarterfinals. The Spartans stayed on trend as they garnered another 1-0 victory. Jesus Leon led the Spartan offense with a goal in the first half of the game.

Next up, #13 Emery will look for revenge against #1 Morgan on May 17. The Spartans lost 6-0 to the Trojans in the preseason.