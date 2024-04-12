Cadi Heaton to Compete in “The Olympics of Language”

Carbon School District took time during their most recent board meeting to give recognition to eighth grader Cadi Heaton, Mont Harmon’s winner of the Southeast Education Service Center (SESC) Regional Spelling Bee that was held in March. Heaton was victorious over several other students from Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan school district as well as Pinnacle Canyon Academy. Heaton will be heading to Washington D.C, to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee as representation for Carbon School District.

On May 26 through May 31 over 200 spellers from across the nation will compete in one of the toughest spelling bees, or as Merriam-Webster calls it “The Olympics of language.” The competition is broken up into four parts: The preliminary rounds, the quarterfinals, the semi-finals and the finals.

Heaton will be faced with words such as:

Aniseikonia– a defect of binocular vision in which the two retinal images of an object differ in size

Fatshedera– an ornamental foliage plant with lobed glossy palmate leaves that is a hybrid between plants of two different genera of the ginseng family

Daguerreotype– an early photograph produced on a silver or a silver-covered copper plate also: the process of producing such photographs

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest running educational program, beginning in 1925. The event will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The awards for last year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee were: a $50,000 cash prize from Scripps as well as the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy, a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster, a $400 in reference works and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium.

There is no doubt that Heaton will represent Carbon County well. Carbon School Board wishes her the best of luck.