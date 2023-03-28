Emery Sterling Scholars Score Big at Region Competition

Photo Courtesy of Emery High

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High Sterling Scholars competed against tough competition at Grand High School on Monday in the region Sterling Scholar contest. The students did very well, winning two-first place finishes and six runner-ups. Danika Farley was a winner in the Theater division while Rileigh Meccariello was also a winner in the Computer Tech competition.

The following students were all runner-ups in their individual categories: Alexander Frederik, Math; Zayne Perea, Social Science; Aubrey Guymon, Business; Haylie McArthur, Forensics; Courtney Behling, Visual Arts; Merritt Meccariello, Skilled and Tech Education.

Each scholar must complete a portfolio based on their category expertise, with a leadership resume and citizenship/service throughout the school year. Then, on competition day, they have a 15-minute interview with judges to demonstrate their ability.

The winner and runner-ups each get two scholarships. There are 14 colleges and universities in Utah that give scholarships to Sterling Scholars that range from full tuition and fees to small stipends. Winning students also receive money from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Foundation in addition to the scholarships. Winners received $2,500 and runner-ups received $1,000 to be used in their future education.