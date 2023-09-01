Lady Spartans Stay Perfect *Photo Gallery*

Emery maintained its perfect 2023 season with a win over region foe Juab on Thursday. The victory puts the Lady Spartans at 13-0 on the season.

Juab struck first with a 25-19 win in the opening set. That was the only wiggle room the Lady Spartans would allow as the team took the next three sets 25-15, 25-18 and 25-22.

Emery (13-0, 3-0 Region 12) will now have a week to prepare for a matchup against North Sanpete (6-7, 2-1 Region 12). The Lady Spartans will travel to Mt. Pleasant for the region game on Sept. 7.