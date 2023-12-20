Wildcats Rain Threes on Spartans

The Richfield Wildcats (8-3) traveled to Emery County on Tuesday night to face the (6-4) Lady Spartans. Both defenses were on point to begin the game, but Emery smothered the Wildcats, allowing only four points in the quarter. At the end of the first, the score was 12-4, but Richfield hit its stride in the second quarter and scored 24 to the Spartans’ 15, tying up the score at the half, 27-27.

Down the stretch, neither team could find a comfortable lead as they kept it close in the final minutes of the game. Richfield’s Hallie Janes did her best impression of Stephen Curry as she drained six three pointers, most of them coming at crucial points in the game. Emery tried to pull out a comeback in the end, but fell short, losing 59-53. The Wildcats would out-defend Emery, getting 16 steals, while the Spartans only had two.

Katelyn Nielson was the scoring leader for Emery, using mainly her left-handed lay-up underneath the rim. She had 15 points to go along with seven rebounds on the night. Aliya Lester had 13 points of her own with a few rebounds. Kennadie Maughan scored 12 points in the paint, along with seven boards and three big blocks. Libby Faimalo had 11 rebounds on the night, always seeming to do the dirty work, rebounding down low.

The Lady Spartans will now enjoy their holiday break until the new year. Their next game will be against the Manti Templars (4-6) for a home region matchup on Jan. 4.