Spartans Avoid Scare

ETV News Stock Photo by Elizabeth Marshall

After a bus ride over the mountains on Wednesday, Emery was ready to take on North Sanpete. The Spartans set the tone and took an eight-point advantage into halftime, 35-27.

The lead wouldn’t last, however, as the Hawks came out of the locker room red hot. North Sanpete put together its best quarter, scoring 18 points while holding Emery to just seven.

Just as in past games, Emery never flinched and saved its best stretch for the end. The Spartans put together 23 points in the final eight minutes to go back on top and defeat the Hawks, 65-57.

Wade Stilson had himself a night with a game-high 22 points. Fellow junior Luke Justice also provided 13 points while Mason Stilson scored 11 off the bench. The fourth Spartan to reach double figures was Talon Tuttle with 10 points.

Emery (6-1) will now return home and prepare to take on 5A Uintah (5-1) on Saturday at 5 p.m.