Mental Health Conference Focuses on Local Youth

May is Mental Health Awareness month. This inspired Carbon High School student Ella Anderson to organize and present the “What I Wish You Knew” Mental Health Conference on Thursday, May 4.

This event was hosted for any student in eighth through 12th grade and focused on mental health, helping teenagers know their worth and more. This was hosted at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center and began with keynote speaker Eric Kerby being welcomed to the stage.

Kerby spoke with the students in attendance on how to “prime” themselves. Kerby covered a myriad of topics, such as music and how greatly it can affect moods, cautioning all to be careful what they listen to, and how service makes a person feel good, builds self esteem, cultivates friendship and more.

He told the students that practicing gratitude on a daily basis helps people look at things that they have, rather than focusing on what they do not. Kerby encouraged students to journal what they are grateful for, even if it is only a few sentences and is something as simple as the ability to breathe. Unplugging from social media and exercising often were other practices Kerby encouraged.

The conference continued with breakout sessions, presentations from Hayley Atwood, Cami Carlson and Aubrie Carpenter, lunch and a closing remark. Anderson stated that there were over 100 student attendees and around 25 volunteers and chaperones.

“Each kid definitely left with a smile and helpful tools for positive mental health,” Anderson said. “We hope to do another event like this next year.”