Experienced and New Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers are gearing for another track and field season. The squad will be returning eight athletes from last year and hopes to have another eight or more new additions.

“Track is a completely different animal,” began head coach Ray Jones. “We’re introducing them to running or throwing and sometimes it’s introducing them to being active.”

While there are several newcomers that will learn the ropes, the returning Panthers are focused on leaving their mark. “Jonny Kessler is out to prove a lot, Cole Barton will run the 100 and there’s Michael Schmitz. Then, on the girls’ team, Maddison Sasser is a great distance runner. Really, all the returners will be strong,” said Jones. “Track is different. It’s more personal development than a team aspect.”

Between the mix of new and more experienced athletes, the Panthers will be focused on each individual getting better. Pinnacle also has a goal for athletes to qualify for the Brigham Young University Invitational, win region and break more school records.

Last year’s group broke eight school records and Coach Jones believes that “four more could be knocked off [this season].” Sounds like the makings for another successful season.

Jones concluded, “I enjoy it.”