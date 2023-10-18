Lady Dinos Stumble Against North Sanpete

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Coming off of a rivalry loss to Emery last week, the Lady Dinos were looking to rebound in the regular season finale on Tuesday. Carbon made the trip to Mt. Pleasant to take on North Sanpete in the matchup.

A battle ensued as both teams fought for the advantage. The Dinos and Hawks traded points throughout the first set, but it was North Sanpete that prevailed for the 25-23 win.

The second set was much like the first with the teams trading points, but the Lady Hawks used their home court to their advantage for another victory, 25-21. North Sanpete shut the door and sealed the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third.

With the loss, Carbon (18-7, 9-5 Region 12) has been awarded the #3 seed in 3A, meaning the team will have a bye in the opening round of the 3A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships. The Lady Dinos will play their first game of the tournament in the second round on Oct. 25 at Utah Valley University.