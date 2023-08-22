Thousands Converge in Helper for Annual Arts Festival

The 2023 Helper Arts Festival was comprised of four fun-filled days, beginning with the Gallery Stroll on Thursday. For the first time, the festival offered a free $500 gift certificate to one lucky attendee of the stroll. This $500 could be used toward the purchase of art on Helper Main Street.

Continuing into Friday, Main Street was bustling with activity. Vendors displayed their wares in the street while businesses opened their doors for visitors. The fun spanned the length of Main Street and ended at the park, where entertainment graced the stage throughout the evening.

The festivities continued on Saturday with the addition of the kids’ art yard from noon to 4 p.m. The traditional car show also returned this year beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding with the announcement of the winner at 3 p.m.

Those looking for a meal were in luck throughout the weekend as the Clampers served breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Food vendors were also abundant, feeding hungry attendees and vendors.

The activities wrapped up on Sunday with more entertainment and the vendors making their final sales.