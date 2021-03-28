Farmers Feeding Utah Schedules Food Delivery in Emery County

Photo courtesy of Farmers Feeding Utah

Press Release

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and families and individuals continue to struggle with food insecurity, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign will hold its next delivery of food in Emery County.

The main distribution will take place on Wednesday, March 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Emery County Recreation Center in Castle Dale. There will be a smaller, additional distribution to residents in Green River on the same day from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the OK Anderson City Park Pavilion. Both distributions will take place during the times announced or while supplies last.

This specific project was spearheaded by a number of students at San Rafael Middle School in coordination with the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation. Students were approached with the idea of putting many of the leadership and service skills they have been learning into practice. This included a request for funds from the Emery County Commission to support the project.

Recipients will receive a donation of Utah food that includes beef, potatoes, apples, milk, cheese, eggs, mushrooms and more.

Recent events have driven home the need of many for help in providing for their food needs. In keeping with recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19, and as has been the case with all previous ‘Miracle Projects,’ all volunteers will continue to be required to wear masks. Those receiving food will stay in vehicles and have food placed inside their vehicles.

Farmers Feeding Utah is a campaign of the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that was set up as the charitable arm of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. Additional logistical and in-kind support has come from invaluable partners, including Utah State University and its Hunger Solutions Institute & Create Better Health program, the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food, The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

Donations to the ‘Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’ for the Farmers Feeding Utah project are used to purchase, process and deliver food to families in need, giving both farmers and Utah families a hand up.

To date, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has provided more than one million pounds of food with a retail value of more than $3,000,000 to Utah residents in the Navajo Nation, northern Utah, West Salt Lake, Vernal, Provo, Ogden, Richfield, St. George, Kanab and to smaller community pantries throughout the Wasatch Front. To make a tax-deductible contribution to this project, individuals and businesses can go to FarmersFeedingUtah.org.