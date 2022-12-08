Ferguson Steps Up

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Wednesday’s contest against South Summit proved to be a difficult one. The primary factor was the Wildcats’ exceptional length, which caused the Dinos fits all night. On top of that, Carbon got off to another slow start and trailed 14-8 after the first period. Credit the Dinos, though, as they continued to scratch and claw their way back. Ashton Ferguson came off the bench and provided a big spark, scoring eight of the Dinos’ 23 points in the second quarter. That got the offense going and helped closed the gap to tie it all up at 31 by the break.

South Summit was not to be denied on this night, however. The Wildcats jumped out to another lead and maintained their positioning. Every time Carbon made a push and pulled with a possession, the Wildcats would answer back to pull out in front. In the end, Carbon came up short 69-61.

Ferguson led the Dinos with 14 points, going 5-7 (71%) from the floor, including 4-5 from three. He also had a team-high six rebounds and was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game. Braxton Stevenson ended the night with 13 points off of seven attempts while Cole Cripps finished with 10 points. Meanwhile, Mason Vasquez totaled three steals.

Up next, Carbon (4-3) will head to play South Sevier (3-2) on Friday.