Lady Spartans Score Season-High Over Union

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery hit the road on Tuesday to play Union. The home team was not ready for the Spartans as they dominated the game. Emery doubled up Union in the first quarter, 18-9, and went on to lead 38- 21 at the break.

The beatdown continued in the second half as the Spartans won every quarter. They went on to win by a score of 62-38. Aliya Lester led the scoring with 15 points while Brielle Rowley added 13, Alexia Mortensen added 12 and Katelyn Nielson added nine. The top rebounder went to Kali Jensen with nine while Makaila Peacock dished out eight dimes and Lester logged four steals.

Emery (4-3) will be back inside the Spartan Center on Thursday to take on South Sevier (2-0).