Orangeville City Council Discusses Budget, Traffic and More

The Orangeville City Council began its Sept. 14 meeting with a motion to open a public hearing for the purpose of discussing and receiving input on the city’s budget. The budget presented to the state was not accepted and the city received an email stating that they 60 days to correct and reconcile the errors. This email was received by the city on July 18.

The discrepancy of the funds and errors noted were corrected and following the closure of the hearing, the revised budget for fiscal year 2023-24 was approved. It was noted that it would be posted by Sept. 18 within the 60-day time period.

Christine Watkins then introduced herself to the council and explained her new position with Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments. She will be available to help Orangeville, and left her phone and email contact information.

Mike Jewkes then approached the council questioning dismissal procedures for his wife Tasha Jewkes. Much of the information he requested was personal and could not addressed in a public meeting.

Doug Stilson continued his plea and discussion from last month’s meeting on traffic speed signs for the north end of Orangeville. He reported his research with the Utah Department of Transportation and several other cities that have the signs that are electric and light up. He gave cost estimates for both electric and solar and explained the advantages and disadvantages of both types of sign.

Stilson was also concerned about traffic congestion on the turn toward Joe’s Valley with the intersection at the curve. He once again stated he had been told there was money in the budget. It was suggested a traffic study be made in this area.

Emilee Richards spoke to the council about the “Adopt-a Pot” program proposed for flower planters in Orangeville City. It was noted it would save revenue for the city and bring people together. It was mentioned that maybe the city should continue decorating the Welcome Park. This action was tabled for the council to discuss further.

Mayor David Robertson then asked about the vehicle lease program that the city is involved in with two pickups and a Tahoe. He related that the lease company has changed policies and now the lease can be for two or three years. Also, when the vehicles have turned back some of the equity, they will be returned to the city. A comment was made that the city no longer needs the Tahoe and questioned the need for two trucks. This action was also tabled until next month.

David McKee, maintenance worker, was moved to a full-time position with benefits. He will start at $16 per hour with a 4% coat of living increase. A new laptop was approved for the new city recorder, Amanda Lake. A budget estimate was given and Councilman Kevin Butler will research for the best laptop. The old laptop was not compatible with recordings but will be used by Seth Manning in his office.

A motion to change the San Rafael Energy Research Center’s utilities rate to commercial was approved. The rates will be a base rate of $150 per month and $15 for every 10,000 gallons overage used. Also, industrial rates for the sewer will be increased. These changes will begin in October.

Mayor Robertson reported that the Water Conservancy District presented the city with certificates for nine more shares of water for the hookup of the center. This completes the 10 shares required when hook up occurred earlier.

Orangeville City Treasurer Brittney Richards then suggested changes needed in the city’s personnel and policy book. Holiday leave, longevity amounts and cost of living increases were among her suggestions. The council wanted to study and discuss these items at a future date. The council did approve using a time clock and time sheets for employee work records.