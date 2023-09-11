Ferron Peach Days Celebration Follows 80 Years of Tradition

By Julie Johansen

There was almost a full week of activities in Ferron for the annual Peach Days celebration. Festivities began on Wednesday with a bike ride and bike giveaways.

On Thursday afternoon, the popular Sidewalk Picasso chalk drawing and dessert contests at the Mayor’s Park brought many participants. Early on Friday evening, music began in the park, followed by a dinner under the pavilion. Also, a game show followed the dinner at the same venue.

Saturday was a full day of activities and the culminating day for the 2023 Peach Days. It began early with a 5K fun run followed by the traditional patriotic Field of Flags. This event is sponsored by Ferron American Legion Post #42.

Gina Swasey, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #42, welcomed the early morning risers and the Legionnaires posted the colors with a gun salute and “Taps.” An opening prayer was offered by Ferron City Councilman Troy Winter and the National Anthem was sung by Kaydee Deto.

Post commander Clifford Snow introduced a new partner to their post, the Castle Valley Riders, who are also veterans. Kent Keele, American Legion District President for Southeastern Utah, spoke about the sacrifices of veterans. He also challenged everyone to read and study the Constitution of the United States.

Ferron Elementary students sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag” before President Swasey thanked all who participated. Ferron City Councilman Ray Peterson then gave the benediction.

During this time, a fireman’s breakfast was being prepared at the firehouse and a golf scramble began at Millsite Golf Course. A car show was set up on First East by the firehouse and at 10 a.m., the annual parade began at the care center and traveled to State Street. The afternoon featured the 80-year traditional horse racing and Hypno Hick at the fairgrounds. Bounce houses and the new adventure park equipment was also available for celebration goers.

Saturday evening featured a street dance and ended at dusk with fireworks. Another great year of Ferron Peach Days!