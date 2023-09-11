Lady Pirates Handle Whitehorse

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

Green River made easy work of Whitehorse in a region matchup on Friday. The Lady Pirates used their home court to their advantage as they swept the game 3-0.

The first set was all Green River as the team won 25-13. Whitehorse worked to take back the momentum, but it was not enough as the Lady Pirates won the third set 25-10.

Green River looked for the sweep in the third, and took it easily with another 25-10 win. The Lady Pirates walked away with their second straight sweep with the victory.

Up next, Green River (3-3, 2-1 Region 19) will travel to Moab on Tuesday to face Grand (4-9, 0-2 Region 15). The non-region matchup is slated for 6 p.m.