Ferron Student Wins $500 for Great Grades

Robert Russell is a regional winner of Zions Bank Pays for A’s scholarship program

Press Release

Hard work in school has paid off for Robert Russell, an eighth grader at San Rafael Middle School. Russell is the regional winner of a $500 scholarship savings account through Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program.

Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. Stacey Conover, manager of the Zions Bank Castle Dale branch, surprised Russell with his win during a classroom presentation on April 12.

Russell was entered into the scholarship drawing by bringing his report card to Zions Bank. He was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the spring drawing. Of more than 3,500 entries, 18 students throughout Utah and Idaho were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.

“We’re proud to recognize the achievements of students like Robert through the Pays for A’s program,” Conover said. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”

Over the past 18 years, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Utah and Idaho for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.