FFA Coming to Green River Students

By Julie Johansen

Although Green River has always been a rural community, there has never been a FFA (Future Farmers of America) program at the local high school. It was with a lot of excitement that the Emery School Board approved this program to launch during the upcoming school year.

Green River High School (GRHS) Principal Kayce Fluckey joined Kent Nelson at the Emery School Board meeting on Wednesday evening to request permission to launch this program in the school year 2021-22. Nelson has been teaching an agriculture class at GRHS but now has met state requirements and received the credentials to start the Future Farmers of America program at the high school.

He plans to work closely with Justin Thornley, the FFA advisor at Emery High, as he gets started. Nelson plans to teach animal science, ag. mechanics, equine science and small animals. He also spoke about starting a small farming experience on the few acres that the district owns in Green River.