Fill Up at the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Notre Dame’s Centennial St. Patrick’s Day celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the Notre Dame Hope Community Center.

While corned beef and cabbage will be the featured meal for this celebration, hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available. The corned beef lunch is $12 while the burgers and hot dogs will be sold for $6 apiece.

There will also be baked goods and a silent auction. The festivities will begin after Price City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade at noon and will be available to all until 8 p.m. that evening. All community members are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun with friends, neighbors and more.

For takeout orders or additional information on the celebration, contact Catherine Kane at (435) 630-0815 or Nick Tatton at (435) 820-0268. The Notre Dame Hope Community Center is located at 185 North Carbon Avenue in Price.