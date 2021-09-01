Fire Restrictions Rescinded in Southeast Utah

Press Release

As a result of recent rain and cooler temperatures, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and State of Utah will lift fire restriction orders in the following areas:

State lands and unincorporated private lands in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. BLM Moab and Monticello Field Office areas located in Grand and San Juan counties.

Moab and Monticello Field Office areas located in Grand and San Juan counties. NPS including Canyonlands and Arches National Parks, and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep National Monuments.

Fire restrictions for United States Forest Service (USFS) Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, areas within Grand and San Juan counties in Utah, and Mesa and Montrose counties in Colorado were previously lifted.

Fire managers are very grateful for public cooperation in adhering to this year’s fire restrictions. Southeastern Utah is still in drought conditions and vegetation is dry, so it is important to take precautions and practice fire safety all year long.

Keep this information in mind while engaging in outdoor activities:

Hot exhaust pipes and sparks from vehicles or campfires can start wildfires. These fires are easily preventable.

Please carry a shovel, water, a bucket or a fire extinguisher when working or camping on public lands.

Always drown and stir fires to ensure they are completely out before leaving camp.

Keep vehicles in good working order, stay on designated roads and trails to avoid igniting dry vegetation with hot exhaust, and keep all chains and straps secured so they don’t drag on the ground and cause sparks.

Other areas in the State of Utah may still have fire restrictions for campfires, fireworks and using steel core/jacketed ammunition. Please keep fire safety in mind when recreating outdoors. It is unlawful to discharge fireworks in Utah outside of specific times near the 4th of July, Pioneer Day, New Year’s Eve and the Chinese New Year; fireworks can never be used on lands managed by the BLM, NPS or USFS. Fire sense is common sense.

For more information about fire restrictions, wildfires, fire prevention and fuel treatment projects, please visit www.utahfireinfo.gov.