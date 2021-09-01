Spartans Make it 10 in a Row

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were back at home after a successful weekend to take on Altamont on Tuesday night. Emery made quick work of the Longhorns in the first set, 25-13, to take the early lead.

The Lady Spartans continued to execute their offense with precision and won the second set 25-16. The third set was much like the second. Emery cruised onto another 25-16 set win to complete the sweep over Altamont.

With the victory, Emery has now won 10 straight to begin the season. The Spartans will now head on the road to compete against Juab (2-2) on Wednesday and Richfield (3-8) on Thursday.