Flag Football Fundraiser Feeds Local Families

Sterling Scholar Jackson Smith hosted a flag football fundraiser on Nov. 20 on the Carbon High field to benefit those in need during the holidays.

Eighteen teams participated in this fundraiser and it was stated that they had a great time while playing. Smith succeeded in buying over 600 pounds of food with the $1,200 that was donated during the games. This food was delivered over the weekend to 18 local families.

The generous giving did not end there, however. In addition, $150 was donated for Carbon Caring for Kids, which is a local nonprofit organization that feeds local students during the weekends and school breaks.