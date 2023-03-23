Flood Prevention Measures Encouraged in Carbon County

ETV News Stock Photo

During the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted last week, time was taken to speak about the moisture and possible flood conditions.

Commission Chair Tony Martines wished to inform the community on what can be done if there is a concern or a desire to gather sandbags. Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that the county is encouraging those that have known problems around their homes to take care of those before floods happen.

There is material available at the fairgrounds to fill bags and the commissioners encouraged those that need them to visit Sutherlands, Howa’s or CJ’s to purchase the bags before visiting the fairgrounds to fill the bags with used road chips.

If there is imminent flooding, the commissioners encourage community members to inform the county of that as well, as there are other options and they wish for people to be careful.

Following the purchase of the bags at any of the aforementioned locations, those interested would need to visit the fairgrounds, travel past the motocross track and toward the maintenance shed at the south end of the property. Any questions can be directed to the county at (435) 636-3200.

