Carbon County Man Charged with Manslaughter in Girlfriend’s Death

A Carbon County man has been formally charged with manslaughter after being arrested on Friday following the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Colton James Price, age 27, was originally booked into the Carbon County Jail for murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice on Dec. 2.

Price appeared in the 7th District Court on Monday morning for his first appearance in regard to the case. There, he was formally charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment on Dec. 9, 2019, Logston was holding a firearm while seated at a residence in East Carbon. The statement said that the “defendant recklessly grabbed the firearm from her, causing the firearm to discharge a bullet.”

The discharged bullet struck Logston in the head. First responders were called to the scene to assist and found Logston in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries 10 days later.

The indictment states that the “defendant then made false and misleading statements to investigating officers and other individuals about the discharge of the firearm.”

Price was ordered to be held without bail. He will next appear before 7th District Court Judge George Harmond on Dec. 18 for a waiver hearing.