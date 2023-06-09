Former Dino Lyndsey Madrigal Named Softball All-American

Lyndsey Madrigal, a former Carbon Dino, was named to the NJCAA Division 1 Softball First Team. This is her second All-American designation in as many years during her college career at Salt Lake Community College.

In her junior campaign at Carbon High, which was shortened due to COVID-19, Madrigal hit .542 from the plate with an on-base percentage (OBP) of .593 and an outstanding OPS (on base plus slugging) of 1.676. She hit two home runs, one triple, five doubles and 13 RBIs in just five games.

She officially signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career for the Salt Lake Community College Bruins in November 2020 and has continued to excel on the field. This past season, she helped her team to a Scenic West Athletic Championship and second place in the Region 18 tournament. She was named the Region 18 Player of the Year and to the All-Region First team.

The All-American selections, which are made by the NJCAA Division I Softball Committee, were announced earlier this week. Only 16 players from across the country received the first team designation, and Madrigal was the only player named from Utah.

Madrigal will continue her softball career next season at Brigham Young University.