Huntington Team Named Major League Champs

Photo Courtesy of Emery County Recreation

As the Major League teams wrapped up the season with Emery County Recreation, it all came down to the championship game. The Huntington and Castle Dale teams battled it out, both fighting for the championship title.

In the end, the Huntington team that was coached by Victor Payan and Judd Beagley, was victorious. The Castle Dale team, coached by Mandie Merrell and Greg Barton, was named the 2023 runner-up.

“Congratulations to both teams on a successful season,” Emery County Recreation shared.