Playoff Run Ends for Lady Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

After a bye in the first round of the 2023 3A Girls’ Soccer Tournament and a win in the second, Carbon advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday. The #7 Lady Dinos were pitted against a tough #2 Ogden team in the matchup.

Carbon was on the road for the game as Ogden held the higher seed. The Lady Tigers used the home field advantage to gain an early 5-0 lead by halftime. The Lady Dinos attempted a rally, but it was not enough as Ogden netted three more goals to win 8-0.

The loss bumps Carbon from the single-elimination tournament. The Lady Dinos end the season with an 11-7 record overall and a 9-5 mark in region play. The Blue and White tallied eight shutouts throughout the season.