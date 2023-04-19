Frank Ori Recognized by Utah Jazz Organization

Carbon County’s own Frank Ori was contacted by Nate Martinez of the Utah Jazz organization. Ori had worked with Martinez for the past decade in the Junior Jazz program as well as in the Utah Recreation and Parks Association Organization.

Martinez contacted Ori to inform him that the Utah Jazz wished to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award, requesting his presence at the game hosted against Denver on April 8. Ori was given four lower bowl seats, tickets to a luncheon before the game, snacks at halftime, a plaque and an official Jazz jersey with the number 27.

The number represents the 27 seasons that Ori was involved with Junior Jazz for Carbon County Recreation. He stated that he was both humbled and grateful for this recognition.

“I want to give a very special thank you to Bruce Bean, JoAnn Bean and Bruce’s grandson, Dawson Leonard, for going with me,” Ori stated. “I am beyond grateful for my career. It was my pleasure to serve the youth of Carbon County for so many years.”