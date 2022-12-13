Fruita Tournament Exposes Flaws

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Colorado’s Fruita Tournament was not kind to the Lady Dinos. After having their way through the first five games of the season, they were put to the test over the weekend.

Eaglecrest proved to be the first opponent to get to Carbon. The Raptors dominated the first half, 48-18, and went on to win 81-43. Turnovers were a problem as Carbon committed 30 in the game.

The Dinos faired better on Friday against Grand Junction Central, but the turnover problem persisted. Carbon tallied another 24 turnovers against the Warriors, which led to the team’s second straight loss, 45-36.

While the Dinos corrected the turnover hardship on Saturday against the hosts with only 15, the final outcome remained the same. Carbon jumped out to a solid 17-9 start, but the Wildcats answered back with a 17-5 third quarter. When it was all said and done, Carbon fell to Fruita Monument 54-42.

Tatum Tanner led the scoring with 11 points in the first game and 10 in the second. The final game went to Amiah Timothy with 10 points. Overall, the Dinos learned a lot of lessons and progressed throughout the tournament.

It will be another full week for Carbon (5-3) as it begins on Tuesday against North Sanpete (2-3). The Dinos will then square off with Ogden (3-2) and Layton Christian Academy (6-2) this weekend in another tournament.