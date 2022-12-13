Mortensen Leads Charge Past Rams

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

South Sevier visited the Spartan Center on Thursday night in what turned out to be an unusual contest. While basketball is often referred to as a game of runs, it rarely plays out like it did when the Rams and Spartans met.

Emery trailed 10-7 before ripping off a massive 25-12 run before the break. The Rams answered back in the third quarter with a run of their own, 19-10, to pull within one point of Emery. The Spartans never flinched, though, and sent the Rams packing 66-56.

Alexia Mortensen scored a game-high 25 points while going 8-15 from the field. Brielle Rowley also stepped up, going 4-5 and finishing with 15 points and five rebounds. Freshman Kenadle Maughan pulled down seven boards while Makalla Peacock logged eight assists and three steals.

Emery (5-3) will now gear up to take on North Sanpete (2-3) on Thursday in Mt. Pleasant.