By Julie Johansen

Choosing a pumpkin was not the only fun at the Food Ranch pumpkin patch activity the afternoons of Oct. 7 and 8. A train ride, ball box, bouncy horse, barrel racing and a hay bale slide proved to be exciting for the many children attending.

In addition to the public event, Food Ranch also opened the pumpkin patch to Miss Sandra’s preschool class for a special tour. Hot chocolate and iconic Food Ranch donuts were favorite treats for all attendees.