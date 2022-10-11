USUE Recognizes Outstanding Contributors at Legacy Dinner

By Janelle Bates

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Utah State University Eastern hosted its annual Legacy Dinner where two people and one institution were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Eastern Utah community. Castleview Hospital received the 2022 Giving Heart Award, Curt Phillip Crowther received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award and Ruth Whiteside received the 2022 Upon Their Shoulders Award.

2022 Giving Heart Award: Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital has served the Eastern Utah community for over 40 years. Their motto is “making communities healthier.” The hospital holds a Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission as well as a five-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rating. It is also consistently named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital.

“We are privileged to call this vital community home and proud to be part of a diversified healthcare network that allows us to continue to enhance how we care for those we serve,” said Greg Cook, CEO at Castleview Hospital.

2022 Outstanding Alumni Award: Curt Phillip Crowther

Crowther graduated from the College of Eastern Utah (now Utah State University Eastern) in 1970 and went on to graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah State University in 1972 and 1979. Crowther then became owner, president and chairman of the board of directors for Serta Mattress Company. His successes allowed him to generously give back by serving on boards and assisting Utah charities.

Crowther served in many foundations and on many boards, including a Westminster College Trustee; member of the Salt Lake Rotary Club; founding father of S’PLORE, a charity that provides recreation for people with disabilities (now merged with the National Abilities Center); current committee member and past board president of the Natural History Museum of Utah; current Red Butte Garden member; and member of the board of directors for the R. Harold Burton Foundation Board. For over 40 years, Crowther also donated his time by playing rock and roll at charity benefit events with the Disgusting Brothers Band.

He is married to Mary Callahan, his high school sweetheart. Together, they have three children and four grandchildren with a fifth on the way.

2022 Upon Their Shoulders Award: Ruth Whiteside

Whiteside has been a member of the USU Eastern community for over 32 years where she worked at the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center desk and was the concession manager. She also worked with elementary-age children at Carbon School District for 30 years.

As a consistent and devoted influence on the USU Eastern campus, Whiteside made an impact on students, faculty and staff. One year, she played at a faculty basketball game and was named the school’s “secret weapon.” She has been honored with several awards, including the Student Choice Award, Employee of the Quarter and Outstanding Staff Person of the Year.

Her love of the USU Eastern community and the people around her make her an ideal recipient for the Upon Their Shoulders Award. Whiteside said she is truly honored and grateful to be recognized and wishes to express gratitude to the faculty, staff, administration, coaches and students at USU Eastern.