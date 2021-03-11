Gaylynn Atwood Silveira, 59, of Gillette Wyoming; died in her home on March 7, 2021. Born to Dianna and Ronald Atwood in SLC Utah. Siblings Ronda Gardner, Valerie Stephens, Lori Putnam, Derrick Atwood, and Sheridan Swasey. Married to Stanley Silveria on November 29, 2005 in Idaho City, Idaho.

Gaylynn had a small knit family. Daughter Kristyn (Nielson) Skvicalo, Jennifer, and Kimberly. Grandchildren Taylor, Kasen, Karli, and Claire. Grand fur babies Bizzy, Cous Cous, Morty, and Remmy. She loved all the grand babies the same. Fur or human….. Gaylynn attended Emery County High School in Castle Dale Utah. Where she then attended several years of college learning the trade and skills of cosmetology and nursing. Gaylynn was a beloved mother grandmother, wife, and best friend. She made many friends traveling the states with her husband. She enjoyed motorcycle adventures, crafting of any kind, woodwork, volunteering time to help people in need, and always had time to laugh giggle and tell stories. Eventually Stan and Gaylynn settled for a few years in Starr, Idaho where they adopted two little boys she loved and lived for Ryder and Scout (yorkies).

Due to the vast number of miles between Gillette and Huntington at this time we are planning a Memorial Service in her Honor in the summer of 2021. Stay tuned in a few months we will advertise a date time and venue. We invite friend and family to come out to give condolences and celebrate the life of Gaylynn Silveria. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com