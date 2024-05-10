Get Ready to be Mesmer…HYPNOTIZED by Hypno Hick

Shaun Dee, more commonly known as Hypno Hick, has made quite the name for himself in Carbon County. Dee has been an entertainer at many events held here in the Carbon Corridor over the past several years. With his witty humor and impressive talent, he is sure to put on one heck of a show.

Hypno Hick’s love for hypnotism began during his high school days sitting in a Psychology class. In 2003, he became a Certified Hypnotherapist and began helping “ordinary people with their ordinary problems” as his website states. In 2016, Dee became certified in Forensic Hypnosis and has assisted police departments in memory recall for victims.

This type of hypnosis allows victims to remember certain details such as license plate numbers, etc. Dee has not only become a staple in the professional hypnotism community, but also at fairs, schools, events, parties and fundraisers throughout the state of Utah.

You can expect to have a “laugh till your boots fall off” family-friendly good time, according to his website. Hypno Hick has something for every age group, as he’s hypnotized thousands of people of all ages.

On Saturday, Jun. 1, beginning at 3 p.m., Hypno Hick will begin his kid’s show, followed by his “adult show”, which is set to start at 5 p.m. The adult show is still a family-friendly show, but with adult volunteers.

You can catch Hypno Hick’s free show at the Carbon County Fairground’s Park, also known as Thelma’s Park.