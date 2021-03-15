Get Shamrocked on Price City’s Main Street

Downtown Alive in Price has added a contest to the annual fun that comes to the city for St. Patrick’s Day with “Get Shamrocked!”

Citizens are encouraged to shop at any downtown business that has the ‘get shamrocked’ logo in their window and enter to win a number of great prizes. This contest is running now through March 19 and winners will be announced before the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 20.

The prizes include tickets to country fan fest, season passes to the Desert Wave Pool, a USU Eastern swag bag with game day tickets and Carbon Corridor swag with Skull Candy headphones.

Participants must be 18 years or older to win. Sponsors of this event include AJB Broadcasting, United Way of Eastern Utah, USU Prehistoric Museum, Price City, the Carbon County Office of Tourism, USU Eastern and the Price Downtown District.