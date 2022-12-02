Give Back to the Helper Fire Department This Holiday Season

Organized by those at the Balance Rock Eatery, the community has been given an opportunity to show its appreciation for the Helper City Fire Department.

“Let’s spread some Christmas cheer to our hometown fire department,” the restaurant shared.

Announced on Wednesday afternoon, those that wish to express gratitude are encouraged to visit the fire department, located on Helper’s historic Main Street, and fill the stockings that are located outside the building. Presents can be in the form of gift cards, goodies, money or anything else that could brighten the firefighters’ days.

“Let’s show them how much we appreciate them,” shared Balance Rock. “Merry Christmas!”