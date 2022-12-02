Sally Mauro Has Breakfast with Buddies

Carbon School District Press Release

Sally Mauro hosted a family literacy event on Thursday, Nov. 17 called Breakfast with Buddies.

Students were able to invite a family member or adult of their choice to come have breakfast and read with them before school started. The school provided a variety of leveled books and fun library books for everyone to read and the PTA provided donuts and juice for breakfast.

“We had such an amazing turnout that we even had to run to Pick & Rail Market to get more donuts and juice at the last minute to make sure everyone got something to eat,” said Kristina Anderson, the instructional coach at Sally Mauro. “We were really pleased with the family support. The students were excited to read before school, and we plan to host another breakfast literacy event in the spring.”