Golf Tournament Benefits Carbon County Chamber

Dozens of golfers gathered over the weekend to support the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. The two-day tournament took place at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course in a four-man scramble format.

Each day featured a variety of contests, including the longest drive for both men and women as well as the closest to the hole competition for men and women. Friday’s winners included Lianna Etchberger, USU Eastern (women’s longest drive); Doug Grover, Provo Canyon Behavioral (men’s longest drive); and Brody Leroy, Pinnacle Nursing (men’s closest to the hole).

The competition continued on Saturday with a shotgun start. Taking home prizes in the contests were Bobbi Mabbutt, Eastern Utah Trimlight (women’s longest drive); Jackson Ware, Eastern Utah Trimlight (men’s longest drive); Tami Ware, Eastern Utah Trimlight (women’s closest to the hole); and Art Budo, In & Out Inspections/R&M Billboard (men’s closest to the hole).

The culmination of the event included lunch and a prize drawing for the raffle. During the lunch, the FST Filtration team was named the tournament winner with the low score of 49.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce and its efforts to support and expand the local business community.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors wished to extend its appreciation for the generosity and support from members of the community and local businesses.