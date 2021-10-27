Utah Business Magazine Honors Loveless

Photo from Dustless Tools

Earlier this month, Utah Business Magazine honored 22 individuals and companies statewide “that are making strides toward our state’s environmental sustainability,” according to the article by Mekenna Malan. Spencer Loveless of Dustless Technologies was one of the individuals honored. The section reads:

“Dustless Technologies has been a huge proponent of raising the bar for green initiatives in business for years. The company strives to be highly competitive while also being highly efficient in its energy usage, environmental footprint, and sustainable quality of life for its employees and community. Dustless Technologies has incorporated a long list of sustainable initiatives over the years, including creating a cardboard recycling hub in Carbon County and supporting telecommuting for key employees. The company’s latest initiative, Merit 3D, uses 3D printing technology to manufacture high-quality parts in rural Utah. By bringing manufacturing back to Utah and the US, Dustless Technologies and Merit 3D are helping to create jobs, reduce shipping and avoid so many of the issues that have created our current environmental crisis.”

The company expressed its excitement in being honored, sharing, “We’re proud to be one of Utah Business’ ‘Green Business Award’ winners. So many great things are happening in Utah!”

Congratulations to Loveless and his staff on their efforts to go green. To view the full article, please click here.