Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson Sign Bills at the Governor’s Rural Office

Joined by legislators from across the state, Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson signed 56 bills at the Governor’s Rural Office in Cedar City on Monday.

Bill sponsors Rep. Carl Albrecht, Rep. Scott Chew, Sen. Luz Escamilla, Sen. David Hinkins, Sen. Don Ipson, Rep. Steven Lund, Rep. Ashlee Matthews, Sen. Derrin Owens, Sen. Lowry Snow and Sen. Evan Vickers were invited to attend.

“These legislative partners represent the interests of their communities and all Utahns admirably,” Gov. Cox said. “We thank them for their service and look forward to continuing to serve Utahns together through meaningful and productive legislation.”

The 56 bills signed are as follows:

● HB 30 Tax Modifications. Barlow, S.

● HB 39 Corporate Tax Unadjusted Income Amendments. Sagers, D.

● HB 40 Tax Status Disclosure Amendments. Thurston, N.

● HB 46 Student Prosperity Savings Program Amendments, Eliason, S.

● HB 91 Tax Credit for Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicles. Stoddard, A.

● HB 120 Unemployment Insurance Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J

● HB 217 Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments. Maloy, A.

● HB 223 Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments. Ballard, M.

● HB 224 Pollinator Amendments. Matthews, A.

● HB 247 Transient Room Tax Amendments. Albrecht, C.

● HB 270 Property Tax Valuation Amendments. Hawkes, T.

● HB 272 Special License Plate Amendments. Ray, P.

● HB 279 Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth. Snow, V.

● HB 341 Bears Ears Visitor Center Advisory Committee. Owens, D.

● HB 356 Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing. Albrecht, C.

● HB 368 State Planning Agencies Amendments. Spendlove, R.

● HB 388 State Energy Policy Amendments. Albrecht, C.

● HB 390 Urban Farming Amendments, Kohler, M.

● HB 409 Municipal and County Land Use and Development Revisions. Waldrip, S

● HB 416 Local Tax Sales Amendments. Hall, C.

● HB 433 Amendments Related to Infrastructure Funding. Schultz, M.

● HCR 12 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Cooperative Action Regarding National Monuments. Albrecht, C

● HCR 15 Concurrent Resolution Emphasizing the Importance of Civics Education. Snow, V.

● HCR 19 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing Farmers Feeding Utah. Chew, S.

● HCR 21 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the 100th Year Anniversary of the Department of Agriculture and Food. Kohler, M.

● SB 18 Property Tax Exemption Amendments. Harper, W.

● SB 24 Property Tax Revisions. Bramble, C.

● SB 25 Corporate Tax Amendments. Bramble, C.

● SB 26 Property Tax Relief Amendments. Davis, G.

● SB 35 Income Tax Domicile Amendments. Bramble, C.

● SB 42 Tax Commission Collection Amendments. Bramble, C.

● SB 62 Gubernatorial Transfer of Power. Ipson, D.

● SB 73 Vehicle Registration Checkoff and Fee Amendments. Fillmore, L.

● SB 88 Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Amendments. Fillmore, L.

● SB 97 Charitable Prescription Drug Recycling Program Amendments. Vickers, E.

● SB 115 Retirement System Transparency Requirements. Fillmore, L.

● SB 122 Custody Amendments. Anderegg, J.

● SB 127 Human Services Program Amendments. Mckell, M.

● SB 133 Severance Tax Revenue Amendments. Hinkins, D.

● SB 136 Higher Education Scholarships Amendments. Owens, D.

● SB 149 Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments. Harper, W.

● SB 161 Mental Health Systems Amendments. Weiler, T.

● SB 185 Capitol Meeting Room Designation. Adams, S.

● SB 188 Procurement Code Revisions. Owens, D.

● SB 194 Utah Main Street Program. Owens, D.

● SB 197 Trust Deed Amendments. Wilson, C.

● SB 214 Official Language Amendments. Cullimore, K.

● SB 215 Sex Offender Registry Amendments. Anderegg, J.

● SB 217 Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Act. Harper. W.

● SB 225 Navajo Water Rights Negotiation. Hinkins, D

● SB 226 Online Education Program Revisions. Johnson, J.

● SB 233 Military Installation Development Authority Amendments. Stevenson, J.

● SB 243 Political Subdivisions Amendments. Stevenson, J.

● SCR 6 Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Removal of Uranium Mill Tailings Near the Colorado River in Moab. Hinkins, D.

● SCR 7 Concurrent Resolution Honoring the Life and Achievements of Jerry Sloan,Fillmore, L.

● SCR 8 Concurrent Resolution Supporting Utah’s Natural Resources and EnergyIndustries. Hinkins, D.

Gov. Cox has signed 446 bills since the 2021 Legislative Session ended on March 5. The bill signing period concludes on Thursday, March 25.