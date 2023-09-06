Pinnacle Sweeps Dugway

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Coming off of a 3-0 loss to Monument Valley on Friday, the Lady Panthers were looking to rebound on Tuesday night. Pinnacle did just that as the team swept Dugway in a non-region matchup, 3-0.

It was a battle of wills as the teams traded points throughout the first set. The Lady Panthers found the edge as they snuck out the 25-23 win. The second set was much of the same as Pinnacle took the 25-22 victory.

It all came down to the final set as the Lady Panthers looked for the sweep. Dugway was fighting to stay alive, and the teams went back and forth. In the end, Pinnacle prevailed with a 27-25 victory to seal the 3-0 sweep.

The Lady Panthers (4-1, 0-1 Region 19) will next face cross-county rival Green River (1-3, 0-1 Region 19) on Wednesday. The teams will face off in Price at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.