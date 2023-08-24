Grand Hands Green River a Loss

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Lady Red Devils used their home court to their advantage on Tuesday as they bested Green River. Grand took the non-conference matchup 3-1.

While the Lady Pirates worked to find their groove in the opening set, Grand secured the 25-14 win. Green River responded in the second set, taking the 25-18 win to tie things up at 1-1.

The teams traded points back and forth in the third. Ultimately, the Red Devils came out on top, 25-23, to gain the 2-1 advantage. The Lady Pirates fought to stay alive in the fourth set, but fell 25-13 to lose the game 3-1.

Green River (1-2) will have a week to practice before beginning region play on Aug. 30. The Lady Pirates will hosted the match against Pinnacle (3-0) at 6:15 p.m.