Grant Funding Furthers Opportunities in Helper

On Feb. 18, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman made the announcement that the city was awarded $30,000 from the Utah Main Street program, which is a matching grant. Helper was able to use the T-Mobile Hometown Grant funds as a match.

As a member of the Main Street America organization, the purpose of the funding is to aid in creating and revitalizing Main Streets across America. Main Street America’s mission is to lead a movement committed to strengthening communities through economic development that is preservation-based in older, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.

Mayor Peterman stated that the funds will be utilized this spring to expand Main Street design elements on both the west side of Main and moving north toward St. Anthony’s church, creating a cohesive, unified look to the street.

“The ability to maximize funding to aid in completing Main Street is critical to our revitalization efforts,” stated Mayor Peterman. “Once this is done, our work is not complete as we can leverage the Main Street America membership to expand economic development and more.”