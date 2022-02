ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers traveled to Orderville on Saturday to begin the 1A State Championship.

Unfortunately for Pinnacle, Valley was on its ‘A’ game and quickly took over. The Buffalos outscored Pinnacle 46-8 in the first half and cruised to a 69-14 win.

The loss knocks Pinnacle out of the tournament and ends its season. The Panthers finished with an overall record of 4-19.