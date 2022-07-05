“Horns & Tusks” Debuts at the Prehistoric Museum

For a limited time, the Prehistoric Museum in Price is playing host to a special exhibition. This exhibit is “Horns & Tusks: Ceratopsians and the Evolution of Bizarre Headgear.”

A members-only opening reception for the exhibit took place on Friday, July 1 beginning at 6 p.m. The exhibit was developed by paleoartist Rob Gaston of Gaston Design. Inc. and tracks the evolution of bizarre animal headgear from prehistoric ceratopsian dinosaurs to mammals and wooly rhinoceros and up into today’s modern animal kingdom.

“Featuring over 50 odd, outlandish and sometimes even comical animals ranging from the time before the dinosaurs up through the last Ice Age, this exhibit will be fun for the whole family,” the museum shared.

The opening reception was well-attended by members. Those that were in attendance were also treated to light refreshments and the first look at the unique exhibit. The museum is the first to host this brand-new exhibition before it hits the road for a global museum tour.

The exhibit opened to the public on July 2 and runs through the end of the year. It was stated that access to “Horns & Tusks” is included with general admission. The Prehistoric Museum is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.