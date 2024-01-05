Lady Spartans Get Second Region Win

The Lady Spartans battled the Manti Templars (5-7) on their home turf on Thursday for their fourth region game of the season. Out of the gate, it seemed to be all Emery, as the Black and Gold would outscore the Templars 20-6 in the first quarter.

The second quarter brought the same results as the Lady Spartans scored relentlessly while being a nuisance on defense. By the half, the score was 44-13 and victory seemed almost certain. Emery had a great game, getting the win in the end, 67-36.

Aliya Lester was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points, five of which came from three point land. Saige Curtis also had a nice scoring night with 12 points of her own, shooting a solid 63% from the field. Karleigh Stilson had a great all-around game. She had some great passing, getting her five assists to go along with her 11 points and three steals.

Also doing well on the defensive end was Kali Jensen with four steals as well as a block, four assists and seven boards. Katelyn Nielson had a solid 10 points and two steals for her squad. Kennadie Maughan also had 10 points to go with her seven rebounds. Libby Faimalo was aggressive down low, grabbing eight boards for the team.

Next up, the Lady Spartans will be at home again against the Canyon View Falcons (7-6) on Tuesday night.