Green River Community Rallies for Roundy Family

By Robin Hunt

Annie Roundy, a beloved wife, mother and active member of the community, passed away due to complications from cancer on Dec. 12. Roundy fought cancer for seven years and was a stalwart member of the Green River community since 2005.

An outpouring of love and support for the family followed the news of her passing. One of her sons lost a ring given to him by his mother during recess at the Bookcliff Elementary. Elementary students and staff spent many recess breaks looking for the ring, combing the grounds with metal detectors and searching valiantly.

Though the ring has yet to be found, fifth grade teacher Kaye Nelson explained that everyone wanted to help. “I think it was helpful for the students to feel like they were doing something to support Carter, even if they haven’t found the ring yet,” she said.

Bookcliff Elementary also put up posters and notes on the Roundy’s fence, sharing their love and support of the family.

Epicenter, a Green River non-profit, also shared its love and appreciation for Roundy and her active role in the community. “She and her family provided great design ideas for the Pearl Baker Park and helped tremendously on park clean up days,” said Epicenter Director Maria Sykes.

Roundy was involved with planning Green River’s Melon Days and served on Book Cliff Elementary’s community council. She also worked at the John Wesley Powell Museum for the past two years, where coworkers and visitors alike enjoyed visiting with her.

Many other acts of quiet kindness have happened as the community mourns the loss of a wonderful woman and seeks to support her family. Roundy leaves behind her husband and four children, along with numerous other family members and friends.

Roundy’s funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Green River Ward Chapel.