Mohrland Town Featured by Carbon County Historical Society

The Carbon County Historical Society had a change of scenery as their February meeting was hosted in the theater room of the Carbon County Senior Center.

The change of scenery brought on the presentation of the town of Mohrland, which was brought to life by local expert Lori Ann Larsen. Larsen has spent many years of her live cultivating her knowledge of Mohrland, something that she credits her grandfather for, as he was instrumental in the town.

In Mohrland, there were many little villages, such as the Brotherhood Flat, Tipple Town, Nob Hill and others, while the mine management resided on Silk Stocking Row. The town featured a schoolhouse, store and amusement hall, among other structures. Each of the structures had a number of them, which Larsen showcased with maps before showing old photographs.

The unique spelling of the name of this town came from it being dedicated to four gentlemen with the names of Mays, Orem, Heiner and Rice. Larsen said that perhaps of all company-owned mining towns, to those that once lived in or visited, the town of Mohrland was the crown jewel.

The mine in Mohrland began as house coal and those that wished to obtain some could drive a horse and wagon right in and leave with said coal. There were eventually a total of eight different portals and the road that is used today to venture up and down Mohrland was the tram road.

In 1913, the town received a generator that made it able for them to switch from a pick and shovel mine to a power mine. Larsen’s vast knowledge of the town was accompanied by the many photographs of the town itself, the different houses and structures, and the residents. Larsen could pinpoint which structures were still standing and those that weren’t.

She stated that no presentation on the town of Mohrland could really be complete without photos of the inside of the mine and rail line, which she included. She detailed daily life for those that resided in Mohrland, including the Japanese doctor that would travel by horse from coal town to coal town to take care of the people.

The Carbon County Historical Society meets monthly, usually on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., at the Carbon County Senior Center located at 418 South Fairgrounds Way in Price.